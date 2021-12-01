3 killed by Saudi shelling in Yemen, says Houthis

Yemen's Houthi group declared on Wednesday that shelling launched by Saudi-led coalition killed three people in the northwestern province of Saada.

The coalition opened fire and targeted border areas in Saada, killing three and wounding 20 others, the Houthi-affiliated Masirah television network reported.

The Saudi-led coalition has yet to respond to the Houthis' reports regarding the shelling against Saada.

Saada province is considered as the main stronghold of the Houthi militia that is controlling the country's capital of Sanaa.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

