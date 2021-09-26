3 killed on tragic day for Spanish motorsport

A driver and his co-pilot died in a rally in the north of Spain, while a 15-year-old motorcyclist also lost his life in a tragic day for motorsport in the country.

39-year-old Jaime Gil and his co-pilot, 30-year-old Diego Calvo lost their lives when the car in which they were racing crashed into a safety barrier in the Llanes Rally in the north of Spain on Saturday.

The accident happened on a downhill section of the race and emergency services could do nothing to save their lives.

The race organisers decided to subsequently cancel the three remaining stages of the rally.

Saturday also saw 15-year-old Dean Berta Vinales (the cousin of Moto GR rider Maverick Vinales) lose his life in the Supersport 300 race in the Jerez race track.

Vinales was caught in a crash involving several motorbikes with three circuits remaining in the race and early indications are that the riders immediately behind were unable to avoid hitting him as he lay on the asphalt. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor