3 million across Myanmar in need of humanitarian aid, warns UN

New York [US], November 15 Growing conflict, insecurity, COVID-19, and a failing economy, has rendered some three million Burmese in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance across Myanmar, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday.

"The humanitarian situation in Myanmar is deteriorating", Martin Griffiths said in a statement, adding that "without an end to violence and a peaceful resolution of Myanmar's crisis, this number will only rise".

Since a military takeover on 1 February ousted the democratically elected Government, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes due to violent crackdowns across the country.

At the same time, 223,000 Burmese remain internally displaced, including 165,000 in the country's southeast - adding to those already displaced in Rakhine, Chin, Shan and Kachin states prior to the takeover.

"Long-term displacement remains unresolved, with 144,000 Rohingya people still confined to camps and camp-like settings in Rakhine, many since their displacement in 2012, and more than 105,000 people displaced in Kachin and Shan, many for years", said the chief of the humanitarian affairs.

"I am also increasingly concerned about reports of rising levels of food insecurity in and around urban areas, including in Yangon and Mandalay."

In recent weeks, Griffiths noted that the situation in the northwest has become "extremely concerning", with an escalation in hostilities between the Myanmar Armed Forces, the Chinland Defence Force in Chin state and the People's Defence Forces in Magway and Sagaing regions.

"More than 37,000 people, including women and children, have been newly displaced, and more than 160 homes have been burned, including churches and the offices of a humanitarian organization", he detailed.

Underscoring that attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including humanitarian workers and facilities, are "clearly prohibited under international humanitarian law", he stressed that they must "stop immediately".

Humanitarian workers have reached more than 1.67 million people in Myanmar with food, cash and nutrition assistance this year alone and although they are ready to do more, remain barred from access and extra funding is proving hard to come by.

"Access to many people in desperate need across the country remains extremely limited due to bureaucratic impediments put in place by the armed forces", Griffiths explained.

He called on the Myanmar armed forces and all parties to "facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access" and on the international community to "fund the response".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor