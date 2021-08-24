3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter refused to surrender

Srinagar, Aug 24 Three terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district refused to surrender, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said during the intervening night of 23/24 August 2021, based on specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in Pethseer area of Sopore, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Sopore Police, Army (52RR) and CRPF in the said area.

"During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given opportunity to surrender, however, instead they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," police said.

"However due to darkness the operation was suspended, while the cordon was kept intact. In the wee hours, repeated announcements were again made to the hiding terrorists to surrender, but the terrorists again fired on joint search party and the fire was retaliated."

In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

They have been identified as Faisal Fayaz, resident of Kapren Shopian, Gh Mustafa Sheikh, resident of Tekipura Kupwara and Rameez Ah Ghanie, resident of Zipor Dharamati, Shopian, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF).

Police said as per its records the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, two pistols were recovered from the site of encounter.

Police has registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

"Pertinently, the collective efforts of J&K Police, Army, CRPF and people of Kashmir Valley have led to neutralisation of more than 100 terrorists in the current year so far in Kashmir division," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

