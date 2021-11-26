30 mutations of new covid variant; WHO calls emergency meeting to discuss new Covid variant

In the last few months, the Coronavirus crisis has subsided a bit, but the new variant has re-emerged. Corona patients were declining in many countries, but now this variant has left the world in a state of panic. Although a new variant has been found in South Africa, it is said to be spreading rapidly. The shocking thing is that scientists have detected 30 mutations to the spike protein. This variant is named B.1.1.529.

The central government has been alerted after the discovery of this new variant. On Thursday, the Centre directed all state governments to carry out strict checks on passengers from abroad, especially from these three countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also keeping a close eye on this variant. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a letter to the states. "The NCDC has reported that a new variant of Covid-19, B.1.1529, has 3 patients in Botswana, 6 in South Africa and 1 in Hong Kong," it said. According to the information received from the scientists, this new variant can perform a large number of mutations.

Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, announced the new variant (b.1.1.529) on his Twitter account earlier this week. Ether scientists have been exploring this new variant ever since. Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director of NICD, says, “A new pattern has been found in South Africa. Our experts are making every effort to understand the new pattern. More information about this variant will be available soon.

In the second wave, Delta and Delta Plus variants underwent similar mutations and became fatal.Meanwhile, the WHO's technical advisory group has convened an important meeting. That meeting will discuss this new variant. The WHO says more research is needed on this new variant. The most important thing is to get more people vaccinated against corona, so that they can cope.