300 drought-affected Afghan families receive assistance

Kabul, Dec 9 A total of 300 displaced families received food assistance in Afghanistan's eastern province of Ghazni, the Taliban-led Ministry of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs confirmed on Thursday.

"Assistance packages were distributed on Wednesday to 300 families which displaced by drought from different Ghazni districts to provincial capital Ghazni city," the Ministry said in a statement.

The packages included 50 kg of rice, 7 kg sugar, 7 kg beans, 5 litters of cooking oil as well as 1 kg tea, according to the statement.

The process of distribution of food assistance to needy families is ongoing across Afghanistan, it added.

Since the start of the year, over 634,000 people have been displaced by conflict and drought.

About 5.5 million people have been displaced since 2012 in the Asian country, according to official figures.

