33-year old man swallows mobile phone, doctors perform life saving surgery

In a shocking incident, a man complaint of stomach ache after he swallowed a mobile phone. Yes, you heard that right. Infact the mobile phone was lying in the patients stomach for about 6 months.



After experiencing stomach ache issues the patient rushed to the hospital where the doctors performed some tests and were surprised to see a mobile phone in his stomach.The patient also confessed that he had actually swallowed a mobile phone and felt that it would come out on its own. He also said that he had started experiencing stomach pain since six months but kept ignoring the pain. When he couldn't bear the pain he went to the hospital. The person told that he also started having trouble in eating and drinking.



The patient, a 33-year-old man was operated upon at the Aswan University Hospital in Egypt. The doctors took out a whole mobile phone from his stomach.

The doctors were also stunned when they learnt that the patient had a mobile phone in his stomach. Mohamed El-Dahshoury, chairman of the board of directors of Aswan University Hospitals, said he had seen a case for the first time in which a patient swallowed a whole mobile phone.