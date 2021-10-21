38 Houthis killed in fighting with Yemeni army in Marib

A total of 38 Houthi rebels were killed on Thursday in fighting with the Yemeni army in the country's central province of Marib, a government military source said.

"The army forces killed 38 Houthi rebels in Al-Kasarah frontline in northwestern Marib and destroyed nine of their weapon-mounted vehicles in this morning," the source at the frontline told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

He added that "ten soldiers were wounded in the battle that lasted seven hours."

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. (ANI/Xinhua)

