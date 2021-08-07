385 Taliban terrorists killed, 210 wounded in Afghan security forces operations in last 24 hrs

As many as 385 Taliban terrorists were killed and 210 others wounded in Afghan security forces operations across Afghanistan during the last 24 hours, the country's defence ministry said on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, Fawad Aman, the spokesperson of the country's defence ministry, informed about the security operations conducted by the Afghan National Defence Security Forces (ANDSF) during the last 24 hours in Nangarhar, Logar, Ghazni, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Baghlan and Kapisa provinces.

The spokesperson said that the Taliban's attacks on Faiz-Abad city, Badakhshan provincial centre and Taliqan city, Takhar provincial capital was defeated by the ANDSF.

"385 Taliban terrorists were killed and 210 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Logar, Ghazni, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Baghlan & Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours," Aman tweeted.

The Afghan forces also targetted the Taliban's hideouts in the outskirts of Kunduz provincial centre.

The terrorist Taliban have suffered heavy casualties as a result of the airstrike, the ministry notified.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces.

The Taliban forces have also taken control over several districts of Kandahar and have detained hundreds of residents whom they accuse of association with the government. The Taliban have reportedly killed some detainees, including relatives of provincial government officials and members of the police and army.

In another recent development, civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 reached record levels with over 1,659 people killed and 3,254 others wounded.

The rise is mainly due to a spike in violence in May that corresponded with the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Moreover, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday that they will continue their attacks on Afghan officials, after a car bomb attack on the country's acting defence minister General Bismillah Mohammadi's house.

( With inputs from ANI )

