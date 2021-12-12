4 dead, 7 missing after cargo ship sinks off east China coast

At least four people were killed and seven were still missing after a cargo ship sank off the coast of Yantai City, east China's Shandong province on Sunday morning, local media reported.

"So far, three people have been rescued and four others were found dead," reported Xinhua news agency.

Citing the Beihai Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport, the news agency said that rescuers are searching for seven crew members who have gone missing after their cargo ship sank earlier on Sunday morning off the coast of Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province.

A total of 14 crew members were on board when the accident occurred. The rescue bureau received a report of the accident at 4.43 am, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

