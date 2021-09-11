4 killed in Jammu car accident

Jammu, Sep 11 Four people were killed while four others were rescued when a car fell into a canal in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the car carrying eight persons fell into a canal in Miran Sahib area of Jammu district late Friday.

"Four persons, including a baby were killed in this accident. Four other occupants of the car were rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment.

"An FIR has been registered in this incident," police said.

