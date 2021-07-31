46 pc people rate Imran Khan's PTI provincial government's performance in Punjab as bad

According to the latest survey, 46 per cent of the people in Punjab rated Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) provincial government's performance as bad.

The voters had a mixed reaction to the situation, on the one hand, half of the voters (49 per cent) were not happy with the rising prices of daily essentials and (57 per cent) declaring things not heading in the right direction, reported The News International.

The Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) conducted an all-Punjab survey to gauge the feelings of voters and gauge their perception of the current political situation.

PTI has completed three years in Punjab but the people are still facing many problems who questioned the performance of Imran Khan's party in the province. 32 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with their performance in the province.

The majority 64 per cent of the respondents said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government opposition alliance, should confront the government regarding price rise, inflation, unemployment, poverty and corruption.

49 per cent of the respondents reported Price hike/inflation as the most important issue they are facing these days, while 19 per cent said unemployment, followed by 13 per cent poverty, and another 9 per cent said corruption, reported The News International.

( With inputs from ANI )

