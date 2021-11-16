5 wounded in shooting near Colorado high school
By ANI | Published: November 16, 2021 03:08 AM2021-11-16T03:08:43+5:302021-11-16T03:15:03+5:30
At least five teenagers were wounded in a shooting in a park near a high school in Aurora, Colorado, and the suspected gunman remains at large, the city's police said in a statement on Monday.
"There are multiple people shot, unknown ages or conditions," the Aurora Police Department said in a series of Twitter posts. "5 total people have been transported to the hospital. Age ranges are 14-17."
The police said the gunman was an "unknown suspect, who is no longer on the scene," and added that the nearby Central High School was on a "secure perimeter" security alert due to the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
