5-year-old Motorola smartphone stops bullet, saves owner’s life

In a miraculous incident, a man's life was saved by a Motorola smartphone. Yes, you heard that right. A 5 year old Motorola smartphone saved a man's life by stopping a bullet that was fired at him during an armed robbery. The smartphone model that is said to have saved the man's life is Moto G5. An the most dramatic part about the whole incident is the cover of the phone which was of The Incredible Hulk.

The shocking incident took place last week in Brazil during a robbery attempt, as per a news report in Daily Mail. However when the bullet was fired it did grazed the owner’s hip but the Moto G5 smartphone saved the man from causing a big injury. The man only got a small bruise on his hip but with no other injury caused by the bullet.

When the bullet was fired Moto G5 took all the damage and it got completely broken. The doctor who treated the phone's owner also shared images of the broken phone.

The phone screen is shattered and has also got a big dent at the back from the force of the bullet. The Moto G5 isn’t known to be a rugged smartphone but it does have a bulky body if we compare it to the slim and delicate design of smartphones these days.

