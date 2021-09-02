'5-yr vehicle insurance court order anti-competitive, anti-policyholder'
By IANS | Published: September 2, 2021 05:06 PM2021-09-02T17:06:05+5:302021-09-02T17:15:07+5:30
Chennai, Sep 2 Legal and insurance industry experts are of the view that the recent Madras High Court ...
Chennai, Sep 2 Legal and insurance industry experts are of the view that the recent Madras High Court order - now kept in abeyance - making it compulsory for all new car owners to have bumper-to-bumper insurance policy is not only 'anti-competitive', but will also have far-reaching implications for the players, feel experts in the field.
While the order is most favourable for the general insurers, as they get lump-sum upfront, there are differing voices within the industry as the order makes the field uneven.
It will be interesting to note how the General Insurance Council
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app