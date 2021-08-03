5.1 magnitude quake hits Japan's Hasaki
By ANI | Published: August 3, 2021 05:24 PM2021-08-03T17:24:58+5:302021-08-03T17:35:08+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 112 km east-northeast of Hasaki, Japan at 10.29 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.1797 degrees north latitude and 141.947 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
