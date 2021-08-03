5.1 magnitude quake hits Japan's Hasaki

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 112 km east-northeast of Hasaki, Japan at 10.29 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.1797 degrees north latitude and 141.947 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

