5.1 magnitude quake hits Japan's Hasaki

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 112 km east-northeast of Hasaki, Japan at 10.29 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.1797 degrees north latitude and 141.947 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor