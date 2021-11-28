5.1-magnitude quake hits near Callao, Peru
By ANI | Published: November 28, 2021 01:23 PM2021-11-28T13:23:36+5:302021-11-28T13:30:13+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 28 km west of Callao, Peru at 0632 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 64.45 km, was initially determined to be at 12.0305 degrees south latitude and 77.3749 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
