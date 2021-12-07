5.2-magnitude quake hits 125 km NE of Maumere, Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 125 km Northeast of Maumere, Indonesia at 16.26.27 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 271.3 km, was initially determined to be at 7.8871 degrees south latitude and 123.0778 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

