5.2-magnitude quake hits 125 km NE of Maumere, Indonesia
By ANI | Published: December 7, 2021 11:25 PM2021-12-07T23:25:51+5:302021-12-07T23:35:02+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 125 km Northeast of Maumere, Indonesia at 16.26.27 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 271.3 km, was initially determined to be at 7.8871 degrees south latitude and 123.0778 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
