5.2 magnitude quake hits Honduras

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 9 km northeast of Pinalejo, Honduras at 21.04 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 8.88 km, was initially determined to be at 15.4621 degrees north latitude and 88.3641 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

