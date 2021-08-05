5.6-magnitude quake strikes off central Indonesia
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted East Nusa Tenggara province in central parts of Indonesia on Thursday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.
The quake struck 12:06 p.m. Jakarta time (0506 GMT) with the epicenter at 62 km northwest Larantuka sub-district of Flores Timur district and the depth at 540 km under sea bed.
The quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami. (ANI/Xinhua)
