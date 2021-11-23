6 dead in Sl ferry capsize

Colombo, Nov 23 The Sri Lanka Navy on Tuesday said six people died and 14 others, including children, were rescued after a ferry capsized in Kinniya earlier in the day.

Navy Spokesperson Captain Indika De Silva told Xinhua news agency that the ferry capsized early Tuesday while it was crossing a waterway as the bridge above has been damaged.

Police said the ferry capsized due to overcrowding.

Initial reports showed that 22 people including students were on board the ferry.

Navy divers recovered six bodies, including four children, while 14 people were rescued and admitted to nearby state hospitals.

Search and rescue operations are still underway.

Captain Indika said it was unknown why students were on board the ferry, and eyewitnesses said they were crossing it to travel to school.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor