6.2-magnitude quake hits central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
Published: December 5, 2021
A 6.2-magnitude quake struck off North Sulawesi province in central parts of Indonesia on Sunday, with no potential for a tsunami.
This was informed by Head of Quake and Tsunami Mitigation Division of the Meteorology and Geophysics Agency Daryono told Xinhua via phone. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
