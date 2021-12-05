6.2-magnitude quake hits central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

A 6.2-magnitude quake struck off North Sulawesi province in central parts of Indonesia on Sunday, with no potential for a tsunami.

This was informed by Head of Quake and Tsunami Mitigation Division of the Meteorology and Geophysics Agency Daryono told Xinhua via phone. (ANI/Xinhua)

