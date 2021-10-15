6.6-magnitude quake hits 151 km WSW of Buala, Solomon Islands: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 151 km WSW of Buala, Solomon Islands at 02:44:59 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 33.0 km, was initially determined to be at 8.882 degrees south latitude and 158.429 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

