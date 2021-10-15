6.6-magnitude quake hits 151 km WSW of Buala, Solomon Islands: USGS
By ANI | Published: October 15, 2021 09:08 AM2021-10-15T09:08:11+5:302021-10-15T09:15:07+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 151 km WSW of Buala, Solomon Islands at 02:44:59 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 151 km WSW of Buala, Solomon Islands at 02:44:59 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 33.0 km, was initially determined to be at 8.882 degrees south latitude and 158.429 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app