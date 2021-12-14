7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia. tsunami warning issued

Indonesia has issued a tsunami warning for coastlines near the Flores Sea in the country after an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale was registered 95 km north of Maumere, Indonesia at 03:20:26 GMT on Tuesday reported Sputnik.

The epicentre, with a depth of 75.9 km, was initially determined to be at 7.758 degrees south latitude and 122.313 degrees east longitude.

Tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) of the quake's epicentre, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday night, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake had hit Indonesia's eastern Maluku province.

The quake hit at 22:29 Jakarta time (15:29 GMT), with the epicentre at 163 km northeast of Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth at 10 km under the seabed.

( With inputs from ANI )

