Absconding ex-militant held after 12 yrs in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Sep 15 An absconding former militant was arrested after 12 years on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The police identified the absconder as Nazir Ahmad of Budhar Bonjwah village in Rajouri.

Ahmad was wanted in a murder case (FIR number 187/2009) and had been absconding for the past 12 years.

"A police team following specific information raided the place where the absconder was hiding.

"He was produced before the district and sessions judge Kishtwar on whose orders he has been lodged in judicial custody," police said.

