Activism by Zee's largest shareholder may lead to change in management
By IANS | Published: September 14, 2021 12:18 PM2021-09-14T12:18:03+5:302021-09-14T12:25:15+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 14 Invesco's move to seek an Extraordinary General Meeting of Zee Entertainment Enterprises to remove ...
Next
New Delhi, Sep 14 Invesco's move to seek an Extraordinary General Meeting of Zee Entertainment Enterprises to remove three directors including Punit Goenka
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app