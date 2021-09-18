Additional district and session judge in Patna suspended

Patna, Sep 18 The Patna High Court has taken disciplinary action against the additional district and session judge and suspended him from immediate effect.

The judge was posted in the civil court of Patna City. As per the directive, S.K. Pawar, the registrar general of Patna High Court said that the alleged judge will be attached with the civil court of Patna till the suspension period is over.

The alleged judge is suspended under classification control and Appeal Act 6 and sub act 1 of 2020.

Pawar further said that the departmental investigation is currently underway against the alleged judge. He has been directed not to leave the city. If necessary, he has to take permission from Patna high court and then go to any other place. The alleged judge is entitled to receive salary and other allowances till the time of suspension.

