Additional district judge dies in road accident in Jharkhand

Ranchi, July 28 An Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Dhanabad district died after being hit by a vehicle while he was out for morning walk, the police said on Wednesday.

Anand Uttam was taking a morning walk when a vehicle crushed him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanabd. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Initially the police treated him as an unknown person.

Later, the family members approached the police following which the body was identified. No one has been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Uttam was posted in Dhanbad six months ago.

