ADNOC grants employees 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced Saturday, a special six-day paid leave for all its employees across the ADNOC Group to enable them and their families to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi Government.

The leave can be used at any time during Expo 2020, which runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

ADNOC granted this special leave to ensure its employees have the opportunity to explore the immersive cultural experiences, innovations, and solutions on display at the global event which is being held under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". The company is keen for its employees to participate in and gain new insights and perspectives from this unique event which is bringing the world together in Dubai to shape a brighter and more prosperous future.

ADNOC prioritises the health and wellbeing of its employees and is committed to creating an environment for them to thrive. This six-day leave supports the company's broader initiatives aimed at enabling its employees to achieve a healthy work-life balance. (ANI/WAM)

( With inputs from ANI )

