Aerospace Engineers to supply components for Boeing, expand facility

Chennai, Sep 27 Aerospace component maker, the Salem-based Aerospace Engineers Private Ltd will supply components for Boeing India, said the Tamil Nadu government.

In a statement issued here, the government said orders for supply of components was handed over by Boeing India's senior official Ashwini Bhargava to R. Sundaram, Managing Director, Aerospace Engineers in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the state secretariat.

The government also said Aerospace Engineers will set up a civil aerospace component production unit at Hosur at an outlay of Rs 150 crore while the existing facility in Salem will also be expanded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor