Afghan authorities impose night curfew in 31 provinces amid Taliban offensive

Afghan authorities on Saturday imposed a night curfew across 31 provinces across the country in an attempt to curb surging violence.

People will not be allowed to get out of their homes from 10 pm to 4 am except for emergency, while Kabul, eastern Nangarhar Province, and the northern Panjsher provinces have been kept out of the new decree, The Khaama Press reported citing the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan.

The Interior Ministry also said that most of the "terror activities" are carried out during the night and that had led them to impose such unprecedented limitations.

Deputy spokesperson of Afghan Interior Ministry Ahamd Zia Zia has also asked people in 31 provinces to cooperate with the Afghan Forces and abide by the rules of night curfew, The Khaama Press reported.

Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centers in Afghanistan. As the Taliban seize more territory in the country, the security forces are consolidating their positions to protect key population centres, including Kabul.

( With inputs from ANI )

