Afghan crisis: Taliban working on future govt plan in Doha

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace in Afghanistan's capital, a media report said.

Discussions are underway in Doha about a future government, including its structure and name, and they are expected to report on the process in the very near future, TOLOnews said on Monday.

The terror group is in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

"At this time we face a test because now we are responsible for the security of the people," TOLO news quoted Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as saying.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. The terrorist group is now everywhere in the capital, walking the streets of Kabul.

Over Afghanistan's situation, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

In a press statement, UNSC President TS Tirumurti said that the members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order.

