Afghan girls must reopen schools on their own: Afghan women rights activist

Member of Afghanistan's former government's peace negotiating delegation and women rights activist, Fawzia Koofi on Sunday said that Afghan girls should reopen their schools on their own.

"Teachers should stand with them in the protest," Koofi said, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

"Taliban had promised to protect women's rights, but the group was not living up to its promises," she added.

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has welcomed the reopening of schools in Afghanistan from Saturday but stressed that girls must not be kept away from the classroom.

"We are deeply worried", UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Friday, "that many girls may not be allowed back at this time".

"UNICEF will continue to advocate with all actors so that all girls and boys have an equal chance to learn and develop the skills they need to thrive and build a peaceful and productive Afghanistan," Fore stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor