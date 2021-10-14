Afghan Interpreter on Dutch evacuation list murdered in Kabul

An Afghan interpreter, who was selected to be evacuated to the Netherlands, has been murdered in Kabul, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday.

The interpreter reportedly worked for the European police mission (EUPOL) in Afghanistan. The Netherlands, as a party to the mission, had agreed to fly the man out, Sputnik reported.

The victim's family were cited as saying that a militant from the Taliban went to his house and, after confirming the man's identity, shot him with an AK-47.

Out of fear for his life, the man had been spending each night in different places, according to the report.

As noted by the broadcaster, it is difficult to confirm if the Taliban were responsible for the murder.

( With inputs from ANI )

