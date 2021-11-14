Afghan media worker among those killed in Kabul blast

A former media worker was among the two civilians who lost their lives in Saturday's explosion in western Kabul on Sunday.

A member of the Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA), Hujatullah Mujadadi said, Hameed Saighani was a former employee at Ariana News in Kabul, reported Afghanistan's TOLOnews.

TOLOnews quoted Mujadadi as saying, "Saighani was killed in today's explosion in the Mahtab Qala area in Dasht-e-Barchi."

Apart from the media worker, one civilian was killed while two were injured in an explosion in a transport vehicle, a few officials stated.

The Islamic Emirate spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the explosion reportedly was caused by a transport vehicle that caught fire. He said an investigation has been started into the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

