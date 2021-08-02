Afghan VP continues unabated Pakistan slamming

New Delhi, Aug 2 Afghanistan's First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh is clearly the pre-eminent face of the country's leadership who is not mincing words against Pakistan and its leadership in fomenting trouble.

In a latest tweet, Saleh blamed Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for "once again speaking on behalf of Taliban".

"Once again speaking on behalf of Taliban terrorists, the strategic proxy of his country in Afghanistan & the region, Foreign Minister Qureshi is louder. But can he explain where does he gets his confidence? When was the latest meeting of GHQ with Quetta Shura & HQN?" Saleh queried in a tweet on Sunday.

The tweet comes after Qureshi said that the Taliban would not allow the Islamic State

