Afghanistan: 8 IS terrorists arrested by Taliban

Taliban have arrested eight terrorists of Islamic States in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province.

"Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have arrested eight members of Daesh (IS group) in surrounding areas of Khost city, capital of Khost in recent days," Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, head of provincial cultural and information directorate, told Xinhua.

He said the terrorists have confessed that they were planning to conduct attacks in the province, 150 km in the southeast of Afghanistan's Kabul.

The arrested men were shifted to related departments for screening and interrogation, according to Usmani.

The security situation remained generally calm but uncertain across Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover in mid-August.

However, a spate of bomb attacks was staged by IS-affiliated militants in Kabul and Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, in recent weeks.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor