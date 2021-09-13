Afghanistan: 'Acting PM' Hassan Akhund discusses bilateral ties with visiting Qatari FM

The newly appointed Taliban government's acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund met with visiting Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday.

Al-Thani arrived in Kabul on Sunday to meet with leaders of the Taliban, Sputnik reported.

During the meeting held in Afghanistan's Presidential Palace, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan's future economic development and the international engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Xinhua reported citing the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.

According to the report, Hassan Akhund thanked Qatar for its assistance to the people of Afghanistan, stressing that the Qatari people had helped Afghans in embracing peace and stability and stood alongside Afghans during difficult situations.

The talks also touched upon the importance of international aid to Afghanistan.

The Qatari foreign minister hoped that Afghanistan and Qatar "would have good relations in the future," the report said.

The visit came days after the Taliban announced a caretaker government in Afghanistan on September 7.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani arrived in Kabul on Sunday to meet with leaders of the Taliban, Sputnik reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor