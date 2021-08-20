Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban militants threaten CNN reporter

There is an atmosphere of terror in the whole country as soon as the Taliban occupied Afghanistan. Millions are trying to leave the country. The Taliban have promised security to the people of the country. But the people do not believe in their word. People want to leave the country by any means possible. The Taliban's claim of holding a press conference to reassure the people seems to be coming to light.

CNN reporter Clarissa Ward was covering the current situation in Afghanistan. During which, Taliban militants reached there. They tried to stop Ward's reporting. The terrorists also tried to stop the person who was filming. As soon as the woman journalist refused to stop reporting, the Taliban militants started threatening her.

They picked up weapons. So Ward had to flee from the spot.

Americans and Afghans have been trying to flee the country since the Taliban came to power. However, they are facing obstacles in reaching Kabul airport. That's what Clarissa Ward was reporting. Ih her report Ward was seen telling that Taliban militants were not letting people go to the airport. They were threatening the people. This angered the Taliban militants, who tried to stop Ward's reporting. When she refused, the terrorists threatened her with weapons.