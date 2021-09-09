Afghanistan: Taliban beats women protesters and journalists in Kabul

The people of Afghanistan have been in a state of panic since the Taliban took over. Protests against the Taliban government have been going on in various cities, including Kabul, for the past few days. Importantly, these movements or demonstrations are being led by women. However, the Taliban is trying to suppress the protests. After the Taliban announced an interim government, women protested in various places in Kabul and demanded a share in the government.

In fact, the women's demonstrations were very small, but they have also shaken the Taliban. The women were beaten by Taliban militants. Not only that, but the journalists present there were also beaten. Now, immediately after the formation of the government, no one will be allowed to protest without permission, the Taliban said.

Many such videos have gone viral on social media, showing Taliban militants beating women. Taliban militants have beaten women and journalists with sticks and rifles. Several journalists were also arrested and beaten.

Since the Taliban seized power, many restrictions have been imposed on women. Now there boys and girls cannot study together in schools and colleges. In addition, restrictions have been placed on what they should and should not wear. The women there can no longer do any work outside. Earlier, the Taliban had said that it would include women in its government.

Earlier, in addition to Kabul, protests intensified in Mazar-e-Sharif and other cities over the past two to three days. Afghan citizens also protested in Washington, DC. There is anger among Afghan citizens about Pakistan in addition to the Taliban. The Pakistan Air Force had recently carried out drone strikes in the Panjshir area.





Afghan journalists from @Etilaatroz newspaper, beaten and tortured by Taliban fighters in custody after they were arrested for reporting on a women’s rights protest in Kabul.



Photo by @yamphotopic.twitter.com/Dbs0LtGWdT — Lynzy Billing (@LynzyBilling) September 8, 2021