Afghanistan: Women are not required to wear burqa, but hijab is mandatory

Now that the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, it is slowly tightening its grip on rules and regulations. Meanwhile, the Taliban has said that Afghan women are not required to wear the burqa. But, they will have to wear hijab, they added.

Hijab is mandatory

Speaking to Britain's Sky News, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, said the burqa is not the only hijab (headscarf) that (can) be observed, there is different types of hijab not limited to burqa. A burqa is a dress that covers the entire body from head to toe. But, in our government, women will not be required to wear the burqa, but they will have to wear the hijab. What kind of hijab it will be, will be announced soon.

Women's education will continue

All organizations and countries around the world have raised questions about women's education in Afghanistan. As the Taliban gain control of all major cities in Afghanistan, including Kabul, they are gradually establishing their control through new laws. But, Shaheen, referring to the Moscow conference and later the Doha conference, said, "We have already said that girls can be educated from primary to university." We have often made this point clear in the international arena. Thousands of schools will continue to operate in Taliban-held areas. However, the Taliban has not yet officially announced any policy on girls' education and women's employment.

Laws tightened during the Taliban regime

Earlier, Afghanistan was under Taliban control from 1996-2001. At the time, the Taliban had enforced Islamic law across the country. Its most devastating effect was on women only. At that time, the education of girls was stopped. Also, women were not allowed to work or travel alone. Even when she was out of the house, she could go out with her husband or a man in the house. Women also had to wear a long veil from head to toe. It is because of all these laws that the Taliban are opposed.