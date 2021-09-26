Afghanistan's acting FM discusses bilateral ties, issue of humanitarian assistance with Chinese envoy

Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Chinese ambassador Wang Yu on Sunday and discussed issues regarding bilateral relations and coordinating humanitarian assistance to the troubled country.

"Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of IEA Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Mr Wang Yu, the Ambassador of China and his accompanying delegation. HE Muttaqi and Mr Ambassador discussed good bilateral relations between both nations and coordinating China's humanitarian assistance," Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.

"Mr Ambassador emphasized the need for humanitarian assistance and cooperation with Afghanistan, and enhancing trade between the two countries," the spokesperson said in a subsequent tweet.

After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, China has emerged as one of the few countries that are engaging with the outfit. Meanwhile, the Taliban regime is looking to China for major investments in the future.

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid had said that the group "desires" to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). A Nikkei Asia report had that China has been courting the Taliban since 2018 on possible projects in Afghanistan.

"There are verbal agreements between Beijing and Taliban about investments," Nikkei Asia quoted the sources as saying. The sources added, "Once the Taliban government gains global recognition, China will start building infrastructure projects in war-torn Afghanistan."

Back in July this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the Taliban leadership. Wang Yi had asked the Taliban to make a clean break with East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

( With inputs from ANI )

