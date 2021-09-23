Afghans witnessing brutal reality of Taliban regime

Since Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, people of the country have not been spared by the brutal reality of their rule with civilians getting killed on the street, members of the resistance and former government being targeted in revenge killings and women getting trashed for raising their voices.

According to ABC, many women who protested against the oppressive rule of the outfit in Kabul, just two weeks ago said it has now become too dangerous to participate in demonstrations, with threats of death and capture gripping the city.

Two weeks after announcing their Cabinet the Taliban have "no mercy" towards people in Afghanistan.

The outfit who recently took over the war-torn country, had promised there would be no revenge attacks, but in Panjshir province -- the last pocket of Afghan resistance -- there are reports of civilians getting shot as they attempt to escape.

"Five times they attacked my family," one young man from Panjshir told the ABC. Panjshir was the last province to fall to the Taliban.

Another Panjshiri local told the ABC via Whatsapp that the Taliban had been stopping people to ask them about their associations with the resistance movement or Afghanistan's previous government.

"They take our mobiles and check them. If they find a suspicious photo, they kill that person," he said.

Giving a slew of assurances on the issue of women's rights, the Taliban had said they are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam.

In the first press conference in Kabul after taking over control, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women."

Older generations remember the ultraconservative Islamic regime that saw regular stoning, amputations and public executions during Taliban rule before the US-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Under the Taliban, which ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes.

( With inputs from ANI )

