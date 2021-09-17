After HC rap, fresh SIT to probe Mainpuri teen's death in school

Lucknow, Sep 17 Following a rap by the Allahabad High Court, Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel has set up a new special investigation team (SIT) to probe the mysterious death of a 16-year-old Mainpuri girl student, who was found hanging in her school in suspicious circumstances in 2019.

The court has asked the police authorities to update the court after a month with the progress in the investigation into the matter.

The family members of the deceased girl had alleged that she was sexually assaulted and killed.

The court also issued a directive on Thursday that the state government must issue an order directing its officers to complete the investigation of rape cases within two months or within the time limit as per amended provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The court further directed the police authorities to ensure that family members of the girl concerned are not pressurized during investigation and to ensure their safety.

A division bench comprising, Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice Anil Kumar Ojha was hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Mahendra Pratap Singh.

In the PIL, the petitioner had alleged that the police were not fairly investigating the said incident and have been protecting the actual accused.

During the course of hearing, additional advocate general Manish Goyal, representing the state government, informed the court that the concerned investigation officers, ASP and DSP, who were initially investigating the case, have been suspended by the state government.

Further, a new SIT has been formed to investigate the case afresh.

The mother of the deceased girl had stated in the FIR that her daughter used to complain that she knew some secrets of the school and that is why the principal was torturing her.

The girl had called her mother just a day prior to her death and said that she was getting threats for her life, but when the family members tried to talk to the principal, she paid no heed.

The court suggested that the investigating officer must collect the call details of the concerned phone numbers which can be material evidence in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor