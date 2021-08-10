Agra poet makes mark on English literary scene

Agra, Aug 10 Gurgaon-based The Poetry Society of India has released three collections of poems by noted poet from Agra, Rajiv Khandelwal. The volumes are titled 'Crazy Class', 'Adventure' and 'Magic Moments'.

Khandelwal has written 150 poems for children and teenagers to provide them "wholesome healthy entertainment as also some inspiration".

Julia Devardhi, Principal, Nalanda Educational Institute, Hyderabad, said, "In Rajiv Khandelwal's poems, simple and interesting themes have been animated with appropriate poetic diction that holds the reader spell-bound. The language is clear and crisp with words that rhyme and produce their verbal music."

Five collections of poems by Khandelwal have already been published. Most of the poems of these collections have been published in English magazines, journals and anthologies in India and abroad.

Trained as an electrical engineer from BITS, Pilani, 65-year-old Khandelwal is a businessman with keen interest in literature and arts.

