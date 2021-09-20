Ahead of PM's US visit, Jaishankar to hold series of meetings on sidelines of UNGA in New York

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who will be arriving later today in New York, will be holding several bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting.

Officials sources toldthat EAM will be taking part in the G4 foreign ministers meet on September 22 and is likely to participate at the SAARC meeting on September 26. However, the meeting is yet to be confirmed.

G4 nations comprise Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan

Several meetings on Afghanistan are also expected. Qatar is also organizing meeting in which India is likely to participate.

High-level debate week at the UN General Assembly will begin tomorrow. Top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York

The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing UNGA on September 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

