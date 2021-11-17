Aide of Abdul Rashid Dostum arrested in Iran

Nizamuddin Qaisari, an aide of Marshal (Afghan National Army) Abdul Rashid Dostum and former militia commander has been arrested in Iran, Afghan Media reported citing the Iranian interior ministry.

According to Khaama Press, the former militia commander was held for fabricating documents.

Mehdi Mahmoodi, the head of the residents and refugees of Iran's Interior Ministry said that Qaisari had come to Iran illegally and was making fake documents for Afghans.

He said that Nizamuddin Qaisari had three different offices in Tehran and Karaj city where he would fabricate documents for Afghan refugees and reportedly charge people large amounts of money for providing the documents.

Khaama Press reported that Nizamuddin Qaisari was arrested days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan who was then released and went to Iran.

Qaisari was one of the notorious commanders in the northern Balkh province of Afghanistan where he was leading anti-government people uprising.

The previous Afghan government had conducted several operations to arrest him but had failed, according to the news agency.

Dostum has overseen one of the largest militias in the north (Northern Alliance) along with Ahmad Shah Massoud who was considered as Sher-e-Panjshir, which garnered a fearsome reputation in its fight against the Taliban in the 1990s.

He had been in Turkey receiving medical treatment for several months. He had returned to Afghanistan in August.

Taliban had ransacked his house and looted all his weapons from Jawzjan province. He has returned to Afghanistan as the Taliban inch closer to taking control of his longtime stronghold in the north and fight for control of a string of cities elsewhere.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor