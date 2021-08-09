Alibaba employee accused of raping a female co-worker

Alibaba, a well-known e-commerce company in China, has suspended its employee. The action was taken after a female employee of the company alleged sexual harassment.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has suspended a manager of the company for sexually assaulting a female employee, the company's chief executive officer (CEO) Daniel Zhang said on Monday. The company also said that policies will be formulated to prevent such incidents from happening again.

According to the woman's complaint, the accused forced her to come on a company business trip. The woman has also accused him of lying to her by meeting some people and introducing them to her. She was kissed in a meeting on the evening of July 27. I don't remember exactly what happened after that. When I woke up in the morning I was in the hotel room. There were no clothes on your body. We have no idea what happened in the evening. When the woman concerned checked the CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused had entered the manager's room four times that evening. "I was shocked to see this," the woman said in the complaint.



A company spokesman said incidents such as sexual harassment would not be tolerated at Alibaba Group after the incident. "We have a zero tolerance policy for this," he said. The company has also made it clear that we are responsible for providing a safe work environment for all employees.