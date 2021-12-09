Ambassador Abhay Kumar calls on Madagascar PM, reviews bilateral ties

Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar called on the country's Prime Minister Christian Ntsay on Thursday and reviewed bilateral ties between the two nations.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar called on H.E. Christian Ntsay, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Madagascar today. They reviewed the bilateral ties between India and Madagascar," India in Madagascar and Comoros tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the embassy informed that Ambassador Abhay Kumar met country's Minister of Interior today.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar met H.E. RAMASIMAHOLY Pierre Holder, Hon'ble Minister of Interior of Madagascar today," it said.

In March, India sent INS Jalashwa with 1000 tonnes of rice for the people of drought-hit Southern Madagascar. A special training team of the Indian navy trained Malagasy armed forces in the same month.

Madagascar's Defence Minister visited India in February to attend the Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers Conclave and AeroIndia exhibition in Bangalore.

The ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbours are growing in all spheres. There are about 20,000 people of Indian origin, mostly from Gujarat, who live and work in Madagascar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor