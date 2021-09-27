Ambedkar institute in Punjab to begin MBBS admissions

Chandigarh, Sep 27 The National Medical Commission has issued a letter of intent for 100 MBBS seats to the Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Mohali, Punjab, to start from this year, an official said.

Principal Secretary (Medical Education and Research) Alok Shekhar said the institute of medical sciences, accredited with the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, has been allowed to fill 100 seats.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed gratitude to the National Medical Commission for granting the letter of intent.

He directed authorities to complete the necessary formalities at the earliest for starting the academic session in the institute at the earliest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor